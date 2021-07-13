Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Position Cut by Primavera Capital Management Ltd

Primavera Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199,194 shares during the quarter. Xunlei makes up approximately 0.4% of Primavera Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Primavera Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Xunlei by 1,553.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNET traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. 7,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,639. Xunlei Limited has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.65.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $53.02 million during the quarter.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

