XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 26,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $2,225,600.00.

XPEL stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.04. 2,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,020. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

