XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 26,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $2,225,600.00.
XPEL stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.04. 2,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,020. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $94.21.
XPEL Company Profile
See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.