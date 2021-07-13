WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey Sells 36,693 Shares of Stock

WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 36,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,476,526.32.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Oprah Winfrey sold 713,009 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $28,941,035.31.

NYSE:WW traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,980. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

