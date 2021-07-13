Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $201,060.76 and approximately $5.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $3.06 or 0.00009241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00112650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00159170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,193.90 or 1.00094523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.99 or 0.00961911 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

