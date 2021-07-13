Woodline Partners LP Trims Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,185 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABCL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,102,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,189,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.65. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 41.44.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,796,840 shares of company stock valued at $675,920,065.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

