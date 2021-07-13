Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Planet Fitness as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $119,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.54. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.