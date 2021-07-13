Woodline Partners LP Takes $10.06 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu stock opened at $180.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.03. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

