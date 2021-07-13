Woodline Partners LP Invests $9.15 Million in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 680,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 2.62% of Hookipa Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOOK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOK opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

