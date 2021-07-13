Woodline Partners LP Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,805 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 151,095 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 247,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 139,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DOYU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.