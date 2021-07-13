Woodline Partners LP Cuts Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 822,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,420 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNRHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,863,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNRHU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.