Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 75,159 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 75,159 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.93 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

