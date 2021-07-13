Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 647,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.56% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $2,856,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $29,690,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $32,401,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $14,706,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $22,962,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NAPA. increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE NAPA opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.25. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

