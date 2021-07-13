Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Cut to Hold at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WZZAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Wizz Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $64.50 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.12.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

