Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WZZZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WZZZY stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.