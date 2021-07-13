Winmark Co. (NYSE:WINA) VP Leah A. Goff Sells 2,624 Shares

Winmark Co. (NYSE:WINA) VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:WINA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.88. 5,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,958. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $150.03 and a 52 week high of $202.42.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

