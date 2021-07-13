Wing Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.81 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Wing has a market capitalization of $34.81 million and approximately $43.25 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $19.80 or 0.00061186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00113997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00157763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,472.53 or 1.00348530 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.00958467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,882,971 coins and its circulating supply is 1,757,971 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

