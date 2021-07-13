William G. Shipley Sells 10,387 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $184,057.64. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE LEGH opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

