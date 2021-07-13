Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Willdan Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,936,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 65,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 31,925.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

