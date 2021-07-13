Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. 1,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

