Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.19. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 426,956 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $349.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

