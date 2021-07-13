Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.20% of Weyerhaeuser worth $320,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 151,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 60,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.