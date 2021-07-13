Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) versus MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Head to Head Survey

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wetouch Technology and MarketAxess, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A MarketAxess 0 6 3 0 2.33

MarketAxess has a consensus price target of $539.63, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given MarketAxess’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and MarketAxess’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MarketAxess $689.13 million 25.45 $299.38 million $7.85 58.83

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.81, indicating that its stock price is 281% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A MarketAxess 42.62% 33.03% 23.64%

Summary

MarketAxess beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

