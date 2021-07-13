Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 150,723 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,212,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $4,154,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,157,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.89 million, a PE ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

