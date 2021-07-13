Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

