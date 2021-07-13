WePower Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. WePower has a total market cap of $5.71 million and $1.04 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00053048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.73 or 0.00889504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005417 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

