Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Exelon by 4.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Exelon by 6.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Exelon by 33.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.17.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.