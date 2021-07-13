Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Republic Services by 197.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Republic Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.
Shares of RSG opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.44 and a 52-week high of $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
