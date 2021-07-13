Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,175 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9,007.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 23.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

