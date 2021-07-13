Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $463,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flowserve by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLS opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

