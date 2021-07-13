Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $389,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.56.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $141.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

