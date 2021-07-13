Weld Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,015,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 539,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $113.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Truist lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,126 shares of company stock worth $5,012,508 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

