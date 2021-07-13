Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,647 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.32. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

