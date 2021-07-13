Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,975 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,133,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after buying an additional 203,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.26. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,702,820 shares of company stock worth $971,554,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

