Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. increased their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. 529,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.73 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after acquiring an additional 972,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after buying an additional 5,266,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after buying an additional 872,047 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,984,000 after buying an additional 906,176 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after buying an additional 198,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

