Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Serco Group (SRP)

7/2/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/28/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Serco Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

LON SRP traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 145.80 ($1.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,113. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.63. Serco Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

