Wedbush Comments on Biogen Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.57. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.37 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $349.04 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $308,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

