Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $15.59 million and $230,588.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00043949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00110685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00159425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,682.27 or 1.00232330 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.00956509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.