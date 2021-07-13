Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Price Target Increased to GBX 915 by Analysts at Barclays

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) in a research note released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

WOSG stock opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 58.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 801.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. Watches of Switzerland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 920 ($12.02).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.