Walleye Trading LLC Takes $394,000 Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 44.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after acquiring an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 39.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,416,000 after acquiring an additional 306,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $378,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,843 shares of company stock worth $4,924,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

