Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 71,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after buying an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $19,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRE. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

