Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 138.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 55,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJI opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.