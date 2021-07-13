Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of GLBLU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

