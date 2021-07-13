Walleye Trading LLC Invests $359,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after buying an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.