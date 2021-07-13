Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,171,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000.

Goldenbridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

