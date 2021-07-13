Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $1,402,000.

Shares of VCKAU stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

