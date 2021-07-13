Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.08.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.