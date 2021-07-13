Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.08.
Change Healthcare Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
