Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 185,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 85,789 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.38. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

