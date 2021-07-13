Walleye Capital LLC Increases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $224.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $157.99 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

