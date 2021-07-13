Walleye Capital LLC Buys 16,147 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE IR opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.