Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 256.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

